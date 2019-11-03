Minkah Fitzpatrick proves his worth with insane 96-yard INT return for TD (Video)

It’s really starting to look as if the Steelers got the better of the Dolphins in the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade.

Pittsburgh may have given up a first-round draft pick to acquire Fitzpatrick, but it received one of the league’s most talented young defensive backs in return. Fitzpatrick is a rangy, intelligent player who is capable of making game-changing plays, and the Steelers would be wise to build their secondary around him.

The Steelers were in bad shape in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Colts, trailing 10-3, with Indianapolis in the red zone. Fitzpatrick completely swung the momentum back in his team’s favor by picking off a Ryan Tannehill pass and returning it 96 yards for the touchdown.

Minkah Fitzpatrick in six games since the Steelers gave up a 1st-round pick: 25 tackles

4 picks

1 forced fumble

TD (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/GX5APtXpFT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 3, 2019

Wow.