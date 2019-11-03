MLB

Nationals players go nuts dancing with World Series trophy on Zamboni at Capitals game (Video)

November 3, 2019

The Washington Nationals’ month of partying officially began on Saturday, when the team returned to Washington D.C. and celebrated the World Series win in a parade around the city.

And it didn’t exactly slow down on Sunday, either.

Nationals players apparently don’t need to take a day off, as baseball stars don’t need recovery days — or at least these guys did not. They hit up the Capitals-Flames game at Capital One Arena, and they were invited to bro it up on a Zamboni in between periods, bringing their coveted trophy with them.

Not only that, they had a blast in a suite as well.

Shirts were optional, apparently.

