Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Andre Drummond

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Andre Drummond

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Andre Drummond

By November 3, 2019

By: |

Nov 2, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) goes to the basket on Brooklyn Nets forward Taurean Prince (2) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Andre Drummond – Detroit (vs Brooklyn)

25 points, 10-16 FG, 5-6 FT, 20 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, 5 blocks

Three straight 20-20 games for AD.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

(The Hoops Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

Stream Live Sports with ESPN+ for $4.99 per Month!

Sign up for ESPN+ and Stream Live Sports! Advertisement

The above ESPN+ link is an affiliate link.

Hoops Manifesto, NBA

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home