The Statistical Star of UFC 244: Corey Anderson

The Statistical Star of UFC 244: Corey Anderson

The Statistical Star of UFC 244: Corey Anderson

By November 3, 2019

Nov 2, 2019; New York, NY, USA; Corey Anderson (red gloves) defeats Johnny Walker (blue gloves) during UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Stier-USA TODAY Sports

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

 

Corey Anderson (vs Johnny Walker)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 26 to 1 (22-1 significant strikes)
1 for 2 takedowns
1 knockdown
1 TKO

Title shot next?

 

 

