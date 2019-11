UFC Fight Night: Magomedsharipov vs Kattar

Nov 9, 2019

CSKA Arena

Moscow, Russia

UFC Fight Night: Magomedsharipov vs Kattar Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

5,771 – below average

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average Fight Night card ranking 6,100

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN+ – 2:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights (five rounds):

Zabit Magomedsharipov (17-1, #26 ranked featherweight) vs Calvin Kattar (20-3, #10 ranked featherweight)

Heavyweights:

Alexander Volkov (30-7, #8 ranked heavyweight) vs Greg Hardy (5-1, 1 NC, #27 ranked heavyweight)

Welterweights:

Zelim Imadaev (8-1, #79 ranked welterweight) vs Danny Roberts (16-5, #62 ranked welterweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Gadzhimurad Antigulov (20-6, #24 ranked light heavyweight) vs Ed Herman (24-14, 1 NC, #30 ranked light heavyweight)

Welterweights:

Ramazan Emeev (18-3, #51 ranked welterweight) vs Anthony Rocco Martin (16-5, #11 ranked welterweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Shamil Gamzatov (13-0) vs Klidson Abreu (15-3, #32 ranked light heavyweight)

Prelims (ESPN – 11:00 am Eastern)

Light Heavyweights:

Magomed Ankalaev (11-1, #40 ranked light heavyweight) vs Dalcha Lungiambula (10-1, #38 ranked light heavyweight)

Welterweights:

Rustam Khabilov (23-4, #43 ranked welterweight) vs Sergey Khandozhko (26-5-1, #76 ranked welterweight)

Middleweights:

Roman Kopylov (8-0) vs Karl Roberson (8-2, #36 ranked middleweight)

Welterweights:

Abubakar Nurmagomedov (15-2-1) vs David Zawada (16-5, #79 ranked welterweight)

Lightweights:

Alexander Yakovlev (24-8-1, #23 ranked lightweight) vs Roosevelt Roberts (8-1, #63 ranked lightweight)

Women Bantamweights:

Jessica-Rose Clark (9-5, 1 NC, #17 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Pannie Kianzad (11-5, #25 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Bantamweights:

Grigory Popov (13-2, #63 ranked bantamweight) vs Davey Grant (10-4, #60 ranked bantamweight)







