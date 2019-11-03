Why The Colts Will Score More Than The Other Guys - Steelers Edition

Who: The Indianapolis Colts vs the Pittsburgh Steelers.

What: Week 9 of the 2019 NFL season.

Where: Ketchup Field, Pittsburgh, PA.

When: 1 PM Eastern, Sunday, November 3rd. Daylight saving time goes into effect at 2 this morning, so everyone’s going to be griping about that. TV: CBS. Once again we get their #2 crew of Ian Eagle and Dan Fouts. Hopefully Rock Ya-Sin gives them something else to talk about this week. (He was penalized 4 times during that sentence).

Why the Colts will score more than the other guys:

1. Luck

No, no, no, not that guy. SMH. “To wait for luck is the same as waiting for death” – Japanese proverb. Kinda like reading this article.

I had something nifty all planned out for this space, then things just went all astray, and upside down and back and forth and all of that stuff.

At about 3 this morning (game day), I stopped off at the inconvenience store, my mind lost in thought over the events of the night. I parked on the side of the building, same as always, and as I rounded the corner I saw a disheveled looking man with a full beard, and wearing a disheveled looking Colts hoodie. I have no idea why he was sitting there, but as I passed him, we made eye contact and with a wink he held up a sign reading “I gave my heart to this team!” What a bizarre ending to a bizarre night.

Marlon Mack is going to run over these fools. Terrible Towels are stupid. And so are the people who wave them.

2. Why do I even try

Jess is back this week and dropped a gem (?):

“Because unlike the other famous Rudolph, Mason’s nose isn’t a beacon of light, leading teams to eternal holiday glory.”

Alright, I have no clue what the hell she’s trying to say here, and neither do you. I’m just the messenger.

3. Throwback Sunday

A throwback to the days when life was different

Whew.

Colts 21, Steelers 17