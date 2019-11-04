AJ Styles Comments On WWE 'Crown Jewel' Travel Controversy

A lot of people have been talking about the situation that occurred coming out of WWE Crown Jewel on November 1. Several WWE Superstars were stuck in Saudi Arabia due to a mechanical issue with the plane that was supposed to bring them back to the United States.

Conflicting reports have surfaced around news websites with different stories about what actually happened that resulted in the Superstars being stuck.

Current WWE United States Champion AJ Styles shed some light on the controversy as he discussed on a gaming livestream on YouTube his side of the story.

The Youtube channel, Heel By Nature, covered highlights from the stream where AJ explained the situation. Styles began by saying:

“I talked to the pilot on that 14 hour flight and I guess they take naps too. He said ‘Listen there was a problem’ and the problem was the pilots had timed out and could only go so long before they are not able to fly. They had to go back to a hotel and we had to find a hotel. There wasn’t a whole thing with guns and people yelling ‘Everybody off the plane!’ My wife called me in a panic and I tell her ‘We were just not able to go anywhere, there was no threat of physical harm,’ we just had to find a hotel.”

Photo: WWE

Styles would then comment on the rumor that the situation had to do with a problem between Vince McMahon and the Saudi Prince:

“I don’t know what happened with Vince and the Prince and who was put on the show. That’s not my job to say anything. My job is to go to work and get home safe. Was I angry that I missed my son’s wrestling match? You have no idea. If it’s out of our hands, there is nothing we can do. There’s no point in getting mad over something I have no control of.” I don’t know what is going to happen going forward, it’s just going to be what it’s going to be.”

The November 1 edition of Friday Night SmackDown continued on in the Superstars’ absence. A great number of NXT talents were brought in for an invasion angle on the blue brand.