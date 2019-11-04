Dez Bryant tries to interview DeMarcus Cousins, funny exchange ensues (Video)

Dez Bryant’s career in the NFL appears to have come to an end, so instead of catching passes, he looks interested in receiving quotes from other players.

And Bryant isn’t necessarily limiting himself to covering the NFL, either, as he was recently at AT&T Center for Sunday’s Lakers-Spurs game.

There were a number of stars that suited up to play, so Bryant made sure to attend, so he could watch the action in person. He then caught up with DeMarcus Cousins after the game, for what looked to be an “interview,” and here’s what Boogie had to say.

“What questions you got? Man, get the f— outta here,” Cousins said with a laugh.

Dez Bryant pulled up to interview the Lakers and Boogie was caught off guard: “What questions you got? Man, get the f–k outta here” 🤣 (via @fanaticsview)pic.twitter.com/kbm4CwnEAZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 4, 2019

We’d love to watch a buddy cop movie starring these two.