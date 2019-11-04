English Language Habs are a weird art house experiment

Because of the NHL’s basic unwillingness to give hockey to existing fans, there is only one team that currently plays in French speaking Quebec. If my understanding of Canada is correct, the English speakers there are just as monolingual as Americans, so the rest of the league can look at Montreal and the Canadiens as an absurd, foreign curiosity.

Before you get terribly critical of this post, I understand that it is more of a treatise on Google Translate than it is on the Canadiens, and even more of a condemnation on me, who just clicks “yes” when Google asks me to translate instead of just using the English languish version of the page.

Still, I was drawn to their story about Nick Suzuki and Cale Fleury taking a disposable camera on the road so we can see some lo-fi pictures of every day life. Seeing some of the pictures took me back to high school. Is that Three Doors Down playing?

OK, so the pictures have a grainy visage that reminds me of late 90s road trips, but what really sells me on this article is the Google translated text.

The pictures of the 90’s have come back to us after a while in the room, and we are suddenly bored of our walkmans and our videocassettes.

Yeah.

We would have liked to send you electronically the excitement felt while we were going to get our envelope of printed copies.

No, no, I’ve definitely got the electronic excitement.