Gameday 15: Penguins @ Bruins

Penguins @ Bruins

TD Garden | Boston, MA

7:00PM Eastern | NHLN | NESN | AT&TSN-PT

The Penguins ship up to Boston to take on the Atlantic-Division-leading Bruins as part of a 2-game road swing down the East Coast.

The Penguins will look to right the ship after having lost a tight 2-1 contest to the Oilers in overtime on Saturday afternoon in Pittsburgh.

The Penguins got Evgeni Malkin back as the team continues to get back key players after a rash of tough luck in the injury department. They look to be without Brian Dumoulin tonight, but not due to an ailment, unless you count the birth of his family’s first child as an ailment.

Guentzel – Crosby – Simon

Galchenyuk – Malkin – Rust

McCann – Bjugstad – Kahun

ZAR – Blueger – Tanev

Riikola – Letang

Pettersson – Schultz

Johnson – Marino

Murray

Boston has had an excellent start to the season from all angles, having dropped just 1 game in regulation and collecting 22 of a possible 26 points thus far.

The play of David Pastrnak (13G+14A=27P, best in the league) has been inspiring yet again for the B’s, who lead the Atlantic Division, and are 3 points back of Washington with 3 games in hand.

Their +19 goal differential is tied for best in the league (with Vancouver). Their 3.54 G/GP is 6th best in the league, while their 2.00 GA/GP is tops.

Pastrnak’s 30+% shooting percentage and Boston’s Power Play’s 32.6% conversion rate don’t seem sustainable, but let’s not test that one out.

Good offense + good defense = good team with good record. Can confirm.

Marchand – Bergeron – Pastrnak

DeBrusk – Krejci – Heinen

Bjork – Coyle – Ritchie

Hughes – Kuraly – Wagner

Chara – McAvoy

Krug – Carlo

Grzelcyk – Clifton

Rask

Ram the B’s.

Truckvember rolls on.

Go Pens.