Jaylen Brown won’t travel to Cleveland for tomorrow’s game because of his illness and an infection he’s now also dealing with. Brad Stevens said he may join the team during its trip to Charlotte and San Antonio this week. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) November 4, 2019

Poor Jaylen. The illness that forced him to miss two games last week (Milwaukee & NYN) just won’t quit. Here’s hoping he’s ready for the Spurs game.

Semi Ojeleye got a haircut too pic.twitter.com/jd2DMLqhNX — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) November 4, 2019

Ojeleye must be two pounds lighter after removing that thing from his dome.

Semi and Carsen Edwards are both freshly buzzed. It’s probably not a coincidence both are struggling with their shot.