Kurt Suzuki dons 'MAGA' hat, shares a moment with Donald Trump at White House visit (Video)

The Washington Nationals had their White House visit on Monday, celebrating a World Series championship, and that’s where President Donald Trump and catcher Kurt Suzuki shared a moment.

Not all the Nationals were interested in visiting with POTUS at the White House, as closer/set-up man Sean Doolittle elected to sit it out. Instead, he decided to drink at the Capitals game, and was seen riding around on a Zamboni in between periods (watch here).

As for Suzuki, he relished in his moment at the podium, putting on a “Make America Great Again” hat, then sharing an embrace with Trump.

oh no Kurt Suzuki pic.twitter.com/XVMNxyMbcw — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 4, 2019

So, that happened.