MLB

Kurt Suzuki dons 'MAGA' hat, shares a moment with Donald Trump at White House visit (Video)

Kurt Suzuki dons 'MAGA' hat, shares a moment with Donald Trump at White House visit (Video)

MLB

Kurt Suzuki dons 'MAGA' hat, shares a moment with Donald Trump at White House visit (Video)

By November 4, 2019

By: |

The Washington Nationals had their White House visit on Monday, celebrating a World Series championship, and that’s where President Donald Trump and catcher Kurt Suzuki shared a moment.

Not all the Nationals were interested in visiting with POTUS at the White House, as closer/set-up man Sean Doolittle elected to sit it out. Instead, he decided to drink at the Capitals game, and was seen riding around on a Zamboni in between periods (watch here).

As for Suzuki, he relished in his moment at the podium, putting on a “Make America Great Again” hat, then sharing an embrace with Trump.

So, that happened.

Stream Live Sports with ESPN+ for $4.99 per Month!

Sign up for ESPN+ and Stream Live Sports! Advertisement

The above ESPN+ link is an affiliate link.

MLB, Nationals, Promoted

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MLB
Home