Look: Black cat hilariously invades Cowboys-Giants game, roams around field

There were a number of stars on the field during Monday’s Cowboys-Giants at MetLife Stadium, but there weren’t much offensive fireworks to speak of — at least not in the first half of the game.

And then a random occurrence took place to really get fans interested. It was so bizarre that it went viral immediately.

In the middle of the game, with a few minutes remaining in the second quarter, a black cat somehow just appeared on the field. Not only that, it made its presence felt, by just hanging out, then running around for quite awhile, until it was finally chased out of the end zone, into the tunnel.

The cat on the field has been the best part of Monday Night Football so far! 🤣https://t.co/AoHekcna4z — Stadium (@Stadium) November 5, 2019

Here… kitty, kitty, kitty.