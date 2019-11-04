Look: Ravens may regret giving Patriots bulletin-board material with on-field team photo

The Baltimore Ravens handed the New England Patriots their first loss since December 2018 on Sunday night, and they made sure to let their opponents know about it.

Baltimore jumped out to a 7-0 lead and never looked back, as they never trailed in the game, and even when New England came storming back, the Ravens made some big plays on defense to remain in the driver’s seat.

The Ravens used the bye week to create an effective gameplan which was centered around running the football, and they controlled the trenches on both sides of the ball — outgaining the Patriots on the ground 210-74.

Not only that, they snapped a team photo on the field after the game, which teams often do after winning titles. It was posted on social media for all the world to see.

The win did snap an impressive streak that Bill Belichick had going.

With the win last night.. The Ravens and Lamar Jackson ended Bill Belichick's streak of 21 straight wins over 1st and 2nd year QB's — trey wingo (@wingoz) November 4, 2019

Gotta think the Patriots weren’t really fond of that, and don’t be surprised if that photo is hung up in their locker room going forward, especially since the two teams may meet again in the playoffs.