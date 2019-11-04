Monaco's Ruben Aguilar kicks VAR monitor after getting ejected from game (Video)

Monaco’s players were frustrated during Monday’s match against Saint-Etienne, as the team was losing 1-0, and just couldn’t get anything going.

It appeared the team got a sign of life, though, when Saint-Etienne defender Wesley Fofana was shown a red card for taking down Monaco striker Jean-Kevin Augustin.

However, the play went to VAR review, and it was determined that Augustin was offside, so the red card was overturned.

That didn’t go over well with Monaco’s players, and later in the match, Ruben Aguilar destroyed Denis Bouanga. Aguilar was shown a red card, and on the way off the field, he kicked the VAR monitor.

AS Monaco right-back Ruben Aguilar filmed kicking the VAR monitor after being sent off in last night’s match vs St Étienne. pic.twitter.com/84u2Z37z4t — Get French Football News (@GFFN) November 4, 2019

Don’t blame the monitor.