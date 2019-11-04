Podcast: Why a win for Michigan is a win for Penn State

Penn State was off this weekend but the Nittany Lions still managed to score a win. It’s time to become big Michigan fans if you are a Penn State fan.

In today’s episode of Locked on Nittany Lions, we take a look at everything that went down over the weekend while Penn State was on a bye week. A win by Michigan helps, while Nebraska is on the edge of another bowl-less season.

In today’s episode…

Michigan continues to ride a recent hot streak, and why that is great news for Penn State

Nebraska stunned by Purdue as Huskers at risk of missing another bowl game

Illinois one step closer to bowl eligibility

Indiana coming to Happy Valley with 7-2 record

Who is the best 1-loss team in the country? Georgia, Oregon and Utah made their cases this weekend

Florida State officially needs a new coach

