RJ Barrett hits up Cowboys-Giants game, sends message for support (Video)

By November 4, 2019

Knicks rookie RJ Barrett isn’t the face of New York sports, at least not yet, but he does appear to be enjoying life in the Big Apple.

Not only that, Barrett is doing a great job of getting accustomed to the sports scene in and around NYC, which is what he did on Monday night, when he attended the Cowboys-Giants game at MetLife Stadium.

A number of NYC’s stars hit up the primetime showdown, with Barrett among them. He even showed his support for the G-Men with this video message on the field before the game.

Barrett continues to say all the right things; now, if only the Knicks were actually competitive.

