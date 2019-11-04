Seth Rollins to Address WWE Future on 'Monday Night Raw'

Seth Rollins took to Twitter on November 4 to reveal he will “address his future” on Monday Night Raw.

So much swirling in my head after #CrownJewel. Thank you @dubaitourism & @RingsideC #RingsideFest & all of our incredible fans for the weekend. Will address my future tonight on #Raw. pic.twitter.com/e0i7idhkdO — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 4, 2019

Seth Rollins faced “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt with his Universal Championship on the line at Crown Jewel in a “Falls Count Anywhere” Match. The rule being it (the match) could not stop for “any reason”. Rollins would hit Wyatt with everything he had, including seven Curbstomps, his finishing maneuver. Wyatt would shake off Rollins’ advantages and would continue to brutalize him and would go on to win the match, becoming the new Universal Champion.

Photo: WWE.com

With Bray Wyatt being drafted to Friday Night SmackDown in October, his win over Rollins at Crown Jewel means he will be taking the Universal Championship to Friday nights with him. If Rollins is not yet finished with “The Fiend”, it would mean that he (Rollins) would have to follow Wyatt over to SmackDown.

However, if Rollins were to jump to Friday nights, it may leave Monday Night Raw without a top babyface. It would force the company to lay the Monday night top spot on someone else’s shoulders.

If WWE decides to leave Rollins on Monday Night Raw, they easily could reignite an old rivalry. Brock Lesnar “quit” Friday Night SmackDown on FOX and decided to move to Monday Night Raw to continue his rivalry with Rey Mysterio. When Lesnar is finished with Mysterio, it is possible he may wish to seek revenge on “The Beastxlayer”. With two wins over Brock at both WrestleMania and SummerSlam 2019, Rollins has proven to be a credible opponent to face Lesnar in the coming months on the road to WrestleMania.