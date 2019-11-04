Stephen Strasburg snubs President Donald Trump on handshake at White House (Video)

POTUS wanted some dap, but the 2019 World Series MVP just wasn’t interested in giving him any.

The Nationals players made the trip to the White House — roughly three miles from their home stadium, that is — to celebrate beating the Astros in the World Series, and bringing a baseball title to DC for the first time in 86 years.

Most players attended, although set-up man/closer Sean Doolittle did not. Catcher Kurt Suzuki had a blast, and even donned a MAGA hat at one point while standing in front of the podium.

As for World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg, well, when President Donald Trump attempted to shake his hand, the Nationals pitcher just turned away, snubbing him.

I took the Strasburg/Trump video from @DCBarno and added play-by-play pic.twitter.com/LFXGcSRfQA — David Blaustein (@blaustein) November 4, 2019

Ouch.