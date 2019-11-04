The Weekend Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the weekend that was.
Biggest Upset: Darren Till +175 over Kelvin Gastelum
Notable New Champions:
- Invicta Fighting Championship Strawweight Champion: Kanako Murata
- WBO World Female Junior Welterweight Champion: Katie Taylor
- WBO World Light Heavyweight Champion: Saul Alvarez
- WBC Silver Lightweight Champion: Ryan Garcia
- Interim WBA World Female Flyweight Champion: Seniesa Estrada
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- BMFASAP: It wasn’t an ideal outcome to Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz, and I’ve seen cuts so deep on fighters that I could see their thoughts, that were allowed to keep fighting. Give Masvidal credit, though, those cuts didn’t open from him wishing really hard, he was absolutely peppering Nate up, and I had it a very clear 30-27 for Masvidal after that third, so Nate would have needed a finish against a guy that was rocking him for fifteen minutes. Nevertheless, they both seem to want to run it back as soon as humanly possible, so I’m looking forward to it, but a fair win to Jorge, the new BMF champ.
- Cinnamon! Cinnamon! Again and again!: Saul Alvarez, better known to you as Canelo (spanish for cinnamon), is now a three-weight class world champion. Now what? Sergey Kovalev was much more game than I thought he would be, starting very strong, and was right there on the cards for most people until the eleventh-round, where Canelo left him a mess in the ropes. Is the siren song of a third Golovkin fight too much to ignore? Or maybe winning a true world title at super middleweight? Or maybe craving competition he finds his way to Artur Beterbiev? It’ll be a damned interesting matchup for sure, even if he just takes a breather fight.
- Johnny Walker Dead: Well, all the dancing, theatrics, and cartwheels had to come to an end sometime, for one Johnny Walker. Some of us thought it was going to be against Jon Jones, but Corey Anderson didn’t let that train get to that station, then very audibly let Walker know about it.
