WWE 'Monday Night Raw' Results (11/4): Brock Lesnar On The Hunt, NXT Invades, More

The November 4 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw took place live at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. This particular episode featured The Beast Incarnate, as well as The Game and he did not come alone.

The program opened with serval limousines arriving at the building. Triple H got out of one and the show was officially underway.

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman came to the ring and bragged about beating Cain Velasquez at Crown Jewel on October 31. He then warned that Lesnar was going to find Rey Mysterio and commit a felony against him.

Heyman and Lesnar went backstage, where Brock manhandled a few different people.

A video rewind of the historic Crown Jewel match between Natalya and Lacey Evans was shown next.

-Charlotte Flair and Natalya defeated The Kabuki Warriors

Brock and Heyman appeared on the Raw stage, where Paul confronted Jerry Lawler. Fellow commentator Dio Maddin came to Jerry’s defense and was given an F-5 through the announce table as a result.

Rey suddenly appeared with a bat, attacking Brock and smashing him across the knees. When Raw comes back from commercial, Mysterio is backstage and demands a match with Lesnar at Survivor Series on November 24.

-Buddy Murphy defeated Cedric Alexander

A video rewind of NXT’s invasion on Friday Night SmackDown is shown, leading to Seth Rollins coming down to the ring. Seth talked about losing his title to The Fiend and said he didn’t know what he was going to do next.

Seth was then interrupted by Triple H, who reminded him of what he’s done for him in the past. Hunter said he knew how to make Rollins great and that Seth was either with him, or against him. This brought out The Undisputed Era.

The O.C. then came out and charged after The Undisputed Era, who took a step back. But then Dominik Dijakovic and Damian Priest showed up, followed by members of the Raw roster. The action came to a standstill and Seth Rollins left the ring without saying another word.

When Raw came back from commercial, Rollins confronted Hunter backstage and demanded an NXT Championship match against Adam Cole. Triple H agreed.

Andrade and Zelina Vega were out next. Zelina said the crowd had the chance to see them humiliate Sin Cara and the new masked female Luchador, Carolina.

-Andrade and Zelina Vega defeated Sin Cara and Carolina

A flashback of King’s Court featuring Rusev, Lana Bobby Lashley, was shown next.

Rusev came to the ring and cut a promo. He said that if Lashley wants Lana, she’s all his. But Bobby’s a** belongs to him. Lashley came out on crutches, with Lana in tow.Bobby said that he wasn’t medically cleared to wrestle because of a torn groin. This was nothing more than a reference to Lana, who introduced a replacement, Drew McIntyre.

-Rusev defeated Drew McIntyre by DQ due to interference from Bobby Lashley

As Lashley and Rusev were brawling, Randy Orton suddenly appeared and hit Rusev with an RKO from out of nowhere. Ricochet came out to make the save and took out Orton, Lashley and Lana in the process.

A video of Becky Lynch being interviewed was shown next. Suddenly, NXT Women’s champion Shayna Baszler interrupted and came face-to-face with The Man. Baszler reminded Becky that she and Ronda Rousey are friends. She warned Becky that she’s not Rousey. She then said that she will pin her or tap her out at Survivor Series.

Lynch countered and said that she was glad they had the chance to talk. She said that she was coming directly for Shayna at Survivor Series.

The O.C. was out next and AJ Styles put over the group on the mic. He said they don’t care about NXT and that they were going to make sure that the next NXT talent they saw was never going make it out of Orlando.

The Street Profits and Humberto Carrillo answered with their own promo on the stage. Carrillo took the mic and reminded The O.C. that The Street Profits beat them in their first match on Raw.

-The O.C. defeated The Street Profits and Humberto Carrillo

A video package of Adam Cole was shown next, en route to the main event.

WWE confirmed Brock Lesnar versus Rey Mysterio for the WWE Championship at Survivor Series.

The Viking Raiders defeated The East Hampton Polo Boys

Erik and Ivar took the mic after the match and said that The O.C. may have won a battle at Crown Jewel, but they they could not stop the raid.

-Seth Rollins won by DQ versus Adam Cole following interference from the NXT roster

A massive brawl broke out after the main event, which saw a great number of the NXT roster attack the red brand’s finest. The Superstars from both programs fought outside the ring, but were taken down by a flying Ricochet. But suddenly Keith Lee dove over the ropes as well, destroying them all.