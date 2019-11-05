Bulls hilariously troll LeBron James with dancing tacos during introductions (Video)

LeBron James has made a habit of drawing attention to himself, and his opposition often looks to capitalize on him putting a target on his back.

James is active on social media, attempting to remain in the spotlight, and that’s where he birthed his “Taco Tuesday” movement — which he even tried to trademark, but failed.

So when James and the Lakers traveled to Chicago for Tuesday’s game against the Bulls at United Center, his opponents couldn’t help but poke fun at it.

James was introduced during player introductions, and that’s when the Bulls had a person in a taco costume dance behind him, which was quite funny.

Bulls trolled LeBron with a person dressed as a taco during introductions 😅🌮 (via @kylegoon)pic.twitter.com/1sltanAxBb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 6, 2019

Tacccooo Tuesssdayyy!