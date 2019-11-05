Cowboys, Giants fans fight in stands during game

The Giants got absolutely dominated in the second half of Monday’s game against the Cowboys at MetLife Stadium, getting outscored 24-6.

Fans of the home town did their best to fill the stands, when games in the Meadowlands have often been inhabited by Cowboys fans over the past few years. Giants fans showed up in numbers to support their team, but the product on the field was disappointing.

Still, one particular Giants fans was inspired enough to take on a few Cowboys fans in the stands. The Big Blue homer absorbed a number of punches from the visitors, but he stood in there, and, well, kept getting pummeled.

Nobody has had more fun getting his ass kicked than this guy pic.twitter.com/lUknBiDmso — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 5, 2019

Yeesh.