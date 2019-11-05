NBA

Gregg Popovich lobbying for NBA to relax its dress code policy

Gregg Popovich lobbying for NBA to relax its dress code policy

NBA

Gregg Popovich lobbying for NBA to relax its dress code policy

By November 5, 2019

By: |

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is tired of wearing suits, and is hoping to be able to just chill in a sweatsuit on the sidelines during games.

No, seriously.

Pop is the longest-tenured head coach in the NBA, having been at the helm for the Spurs since 1996. He turned 70 years old earlier this year, but doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

He does, however, have a request of the league — to adjust its dress code policy. Instead of wearing suits, Pop wants to rock sweatsuits during games.

Popovich does make a good point, as coaches have enough to worry about as is.

Stream Live Sports with ESPN+ for $4.99 per Month!

Sign up for ESPN+ and Stream Live Sports! Advertisement

The above ESPN+ link is an affiliate link.

NBA, Promoted, Spurs

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More NBA
Home