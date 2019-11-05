ICYMI: Aron Baynes is playing like Superman

Mr. Baynes is averaging 15 points on 58% FG, 6 reb, and 3.6 assists for the 5-2 Phoenix Suns.
Yup, those numbers are correct.
I’d kill to have 2018 Baynes on this Celtics squad, nevermind this new and improved version.
But the Celtics had to trade him and his $5.4 million salary in order to clear enough space for Kemba Walker.
If you’re a masochist BSJ’s Brian Robb revisits alternative trade scenarios (Ojeleye and/or 1st round pick) and signings (Theis or Kanter) that would have kept the big Aussie in Boston.
Comments