'Impact Wrestling' Results (11/5): Sami Callihan Celebrates, Ken Shamrock Faces Joey Ryan, More

The November 5 edition of Impact Wrestling marked the company’s second show on AXS TV. This time, the focus was on the new champion and Impact’s upcoming Turning Point event, set for Saturday, November 9.

The program kicked off with newly crowned Impact Wrestling World champion Sami Callihan. The champ and his oVe cohorts were in the parking lot drinking, when Sami took a shot at Chris Jericho’s “bit of the bubbly” catchphrase.

-Moose defeated Willie Mack

Ace Austin was seen backstage talking to Reno Scum and bragging about his relationship with Alisha Edwards. Edwards heard his comments and this was followed by another segment, featuring a dispute over clothes involving Keira Hogan, Madison Rayne and Taya Valkyrie. Jordynne Grace showed up and told Valkyrie she wanted a Women’s Championship shot, but Tyra will instead face Rayne for the title.

-Michael Elgin defeated Fallah Bahh

The drama between Alisha and Ace continued backstage. Alisha didn’t want to get dinner, as they had planned. Instead, she wanted to meet him in her hotel room.

oVe is still backstage, where they cross paths with hardcore icon Tommy Dreamer. Sami insults him and the group walks away.

Impact World Tag Team champions The North want Marufuji to find a partner so the two teams can have a match. The North even said they would put their titles on the line.

-Ken Shamrock defeated Joey Ryan

oVe continued to wreak havoc backstage, where they picked a fight with Daga. Rich Swann got involved as well, forcing oVe to leave the locker room.

-Taya Valkyrie defeated Madison Rayne

Austin was shown on his way to Alisha’s hotel room and when Impact came back from commercial, the bizarre drama surrounding Suzie continued. She came face to face with both Rosemary and Jessica Havok, neither of whom are recognizable to her.

-Petey Williams defeated Bhupinder Singh

Following the match, Singh attacked the referee. This brought Petey back into the ring and he nailed Bhupinder with the Canadian Destroyer.

The situation between Alisha and Austin came to a head when Ace arrived at her hotel room. She told him to tie a bandana around his eyes after he took his clothes off, but Eddie Edwards suddenly showed up and attacked him.

Johnny Swinger talked to Petey Williams backstage and offered to give Petey his guidance. oVe walked in on this meeting and insulted Swinger before heading to the ring.

Sami Callihan and oVe took the main stage, where they celebrated Sami’s World title win. Callihan wanted the crowd to stand up out of respect for him, but eventually Tommy Dreamer appeared and brought Rich Swann, Daga and Tessa Blanchard with him.

-Tommy Dreamer, Daga, Tessa Blanchard and Daga defeated oVe