Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Steven Matz

Now that the 2019 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at starting pitcher Steven Matz.

Player Review: Steven Matz

2019 Stats: 32 Appearances, 30 Starts, 160.1 Innings Pitched, 11-10 Won-Loss Record, 4.21 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 1 Complete Game, 1 Shutout, 153:52 K:BB Ratio

Story: After a solid finish to 2018, the Mets had high hopes for Steven Matz to take a leap forward in 2019. Matz got off to a hot start, but he dealt with a few lingering issues, including a penchant for getting into trouble in the first inning. The Mets tried something radical right before the All Star Break, putting Matz into the bullpen in order to get him to refocus before the second half. The move paid off as Matz was able to eliminate the first inning woes, and he pitched to a 3.52 ERA in the second half after working to a 4.89 mark in the first half. The highlight of Matz’s season came on July 27, when he tossed his first career shutout at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Grade: B-

Matz was inconsistent once again, but his strong second half again provides hope for a bigger leap forward in 2020.

Contract Status: Arbitration Eligible (Second Time)

Odds of Returning: 100%

2020 Role: Fourth Starter

Matz will be back in 2020, and getting him figured out will be a big key for the Mets’ new coaching staff. One area that could definitely use work is Matz’s ability to pitch away from home. Matz was 3-8 with a 6.62 ERA away from Citi Field, and fixing that should go a long way towards improving his consistency.

Check back tomorrow as our Player Review Series continues with a look at relief pitcher Chris Mazza!