NBA suspends Hawks' John Collins 25 games for PEDs

NBA suspends Hawks' John Collins 25 games for PEDs

NBA suspends Hawks' John Collins 25 games for PEDs

November 5, 2019

By: |

One of Atlanta’s promising young players will be out for a while due to suspension.

The NBA announced on Tuesday that third-year forward John Collins has been suspended 25 games for violating the league’s Anti-Drug policy. Collins tested positive for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide-2 (GHRP-2).

The former 19th overall pick is coming off a season in which he averaged 19.5 points and 9.8 rebounds in just his second year in the league. Through five games this season, he was the Hawks’ second-leading scorer (17.0) behind Trae Young and their top rebounder (8.8).

Collins said in a statement that he plans to fight his suspension.

This is a huge blow to the Hawks and Collins’ development heading into a pivotal third year. Not only that, but the suspension will cost Collins $610,582, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks. This is the third instance of a player violating the Anti-Drug policy this year. Brooklyn’s Wilson Chandler and Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton were the other two.

