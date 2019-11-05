NBA suspends Hawks' John Collins 25 games for PEDs

One of Atlanta’s promising young players will be out for a while due to suspension.

The NBA announced on Tuesday that third-year forward John Collins has been suspended 25 games for violating the league’s Anti-Drug policy. Collins tested positive for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide-2 (GHRP-2).

The former 19th overall pick is coming off a season in which he averaged 19.5 points and 9.8 rebounds in just his second year in the league. Through five games this season, he was the Hawks’ second-leading scorer (17.0) behind Trae Young and their top rebounder (8.8).

Collins said in a statement that he plans to fight his suspension.

Here’s the official statement from #Hawks F John Collins:

He is suspended 25 games after testing positive for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide-2. #TrueToAtlanta @11AliveNews @11AliveSports pic.twitter.com/dsIwd7NxjC — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) November 5, 2019

This is a huge blow to the Hawks and Collins’ development heading into a pivotal third year. Not only that, but the suspension will cost Collins $610,582, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks. This is the third instance of a player violating the Anti-Drug policy this year. Brooklyn’s Wilson Chandler and Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton were the other two.