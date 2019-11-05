NWA Powerrr Results (11/5): Legends Return, A New Champion Is Crowned, More

Another episode of NWA Powerrr is in the books and this time out, a championship changed hands, legends returned and the company’s top stars stepped up in the spotlight once again.

Colt Cabana was out first, hyping his upcoming National Heavyweight Championship match against Jams Storm. Colt’s promo was followed by Aaron Stevens, who talked about his recent loss to Ricky Starks.

Stevens said he petitioned the NWA to get a rematch, one that was more benefiting of the company’s tradition. Aaron then said he was actually related to William Shakespeare and quoted the bard before ending his promo.

A “commercial” featuring Nick Aldis was shown next, promoting RetroMania Wrestling, a new game coming to consoles in 2020.

-The Dawsons defeated Matthew Mims and Jordan Kingsley

The Dawsons cut a promo after the match and said that they need a tag team title shot. But they were cut off by Eddie Kingston and Homicide, who said they weren’t there to complain about losing to The Dawsons before. But Kingston and Homicide want a rematch.

Tim Storm was interviewed in a pre-taped segment, where he addressed his future. He said that he doesn’t know what happens now and that includes possibly pursuing a secondary title in the promotion. Suddenly, Nick Aldis interrupted and pulled Storm aside.

Nick told Tim that the two of them built this house and that Storm shouldn’t say anything he would regret later.

-Thunder Rosa defeated Ashley Vox

Rosa beatdown Vox after the match, until Marti Belle made the save. Belle then did an interview, where she said she was upset about NWA Women’s champ Allisyn Kay, who she called her best friend, not believing in her.. This brought Allysin to the ring. Thunder Rosa came back and blindsided both women. She then took Kay into the ring and instead of stopping her, Belle attacked Kay as well.

Once again the bizarre commercial featuring “The Mark” was shown.

Aaron Stevens came back out and said a few words before his rematch with Ricky Starks. This bout would be 2-out-of-3 Falls.

-Ricky Starks defeated Aaron Stevens

-Colt Cabana defeated James Storm to become the new NWA National heavyweight champion

The Dawsons came back out and demanded their rematch with Eddie Kingston and Homicide, who came out and the unannounced match was on.

NWA World Tag Team champions Wildcard came out to interfere, in an effort to back up The Dawsons, but this brought out The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express, who ran off the champs.

-Eddie Kingston and Homicide defeated The Dawsons

Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson celebrated with Kingston and Homicide in the ring as the show came to an end.