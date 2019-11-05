Hornets

PJ Washington stares down Pacers player after posterizing him (Video)

PJ Washington stares down Pacers player after posterizing him (Video)

Hornets

PJ Washington stares down Pacers player after posterizing him (Video)

By November 5, 2019

By: |

Hornets rookie PJ Washington played in only his third-ever regular-season NBA game on Tuesday night, and yet he’s already making his presence felt in the league.

Washington essentially carried the Kentucky Wildcats to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament earlier in the year, and the team was one big shot away from defeating Auburn to advance to the Final Four.

As such, expectations were high for Washington, and he’s already meeting them. He put Pacers forward JaKarr Sampson on notice during Tuesday’s game, that’s for sure. Washington drove the lane, and was challenged at the rim by Sampson — yet still dunked all over him anyway. Not only that, he stared his opponent down afterward.

Wow.

Stream Live Sports with ESPN+ for $4.99 per Month!

Sign up for ESPN+ and Stream Live Sports! Advertisement

The above ESPN+ link is an affiliate link.

Hornets, NBA, Pacers, Promoted

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hornets
Home