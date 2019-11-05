PJ Washington stares down Pacers player after posterizing him (Video)

Hornets rookie PJ Washington played in only his third-ever regular-season NBA game on Tuesday night, and yet he’s already making his presence felt in the league.

Washington essentially carried the Kentucky Wildcats to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament earlier in the year, and the team was one big shot away from defeating Auburn to advance to the Final Four.

As such, expectations were high for Washington, and he’s already meeting them. He put Pacers forward JaKarr Sampson on notice during Tuesday’s game, that’s for sure. Washington drove the lane, and was challenged at the rim by Sampson — yet still dunked all over him anyway. Not only that, he stared his opponent down afterward.

PJ Washington stared him down after the nasty poster 😬 pic.twitter.com/WXFv4llDpI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 6, 2019

Wow.