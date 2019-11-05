Rapid Recap: Red hot Hayward carries Celts past Cavs

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

We may have witnessed the best of Gordon Hayward. Not his best game since the injury, his best game ever.

39 points, 17-20 FG, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists. Gordo attacked the paint and absolutely murdered the Cavaliers with his arsenal of floaters, flip-ins and fadeaways.

The Celtics won 119-113 in a game that was far too close. Boston led for most of the game, but could never, as Tommy likes to say, put a foot on their throat.

Kemba (25 points) kicked ass, Carsen Edwards (13 points, 5-6 FG) resurfaced and Marcus Smart frustrated the hell out of Kevin Love.

Celtics 1st quarters coming into this game:

22 ppg, 36.3% fg Celtics 1st quarter in Cleveland:

End of 3Q: Celtics 89, Cavaliers 83

☘️ Hayward: 30 PTS (13-16), 7 AST, 5 REB

☘️ Walker: 18 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST

☘️ Tatum: 14 PTS, 6 REB, 2 BLK — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) November 6, 2019

