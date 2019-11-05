The HOVG Podcast: Perry Barber

By: The Hall of Very Good | November 5, 2019



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Perry Barber.

The longtime umpire (and onetime Jeopardy! champ) talks to the boys about how she went from opening up for Billy Joel and Bruce Springsteen to umpiring games across the country and gives her insight on why it is important that girls play baseball and stay involved well into adulthood.

SHOW NOTES:

Female Baseball Umpire Calling the Shots

Women in Blue: The Day The Umpires Made History

I leave you with this photo from 2008, the first (& I think only?) time 4 women umpired a MLB Spring Training game. Perry Barber, Mona Osborne, Ila Valcarcel, and Teresa Fairlady. Photo via @perrybarber pic.twitter.com/fjhDqX8PCz — Britni de la Cretaz (@britnidlc) February 13, 2018

