Hall of Very Good

The HOVG Podcast: Perry Barber

The HOVG Podcast: Perry Barber

Hall of Very Good

The HOVG Podcast: Perry Barber

By November 5, 2019

By: |


This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Perry Barber.

The longtime umpire (and onetime Jeopardy! champ) talks to the boys about how she went from opening up for Billy Joel and Bruce Springsteen to umpiring games across the country and gives her insight on why it is important that girls play baseball and stay involved well into adulthood.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Female Baseball Umpire Calling the Shots

Women in Blue: The Day The Umpires Made History

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.

Stream Live Sports with ESPN+ for $4.99 per Month!

Sign up for ESPN+ and Stream Live Sports! Advertisement

The above ESPN+ link is an affiliate link.

Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hall of Very Good
Home