Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Nov 6/19

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Gegard Mousasi 410 2 2 Rafael Lovato Jr 292.5 3 3 John Salter 171 4 5 Costello Van Steenis 142.5 5 4 Lyoto Machida 138 6 6 Anatoly Tokov 136.5 7 7 Charlie Ward 85 8 8 Mike Shipman 75 9 9 Jordan Williams 66 10 NR Mauricio Alonso 63 11 NR Tony Johnson 52.5 12 NR Romero Cotton 51.5 13 12 Fabian Edwards 49 14 21 Austin Vanderford 47.5 14 13 Dillon Danis 47.5 16 11 Joe Schilling 43.5 17 14 Andre Fialho 42 18 17 Norbert Novenyi 39 19 16 Tim Caron 37.5 20 NR Jordan Newman 29.5 21 20 Diego Herzog 27 22 21 Justin Sumter 25 23 NR Johnny Eblen 24.5 23 NR Will Fleury 24.5 25 NR Kent Kauppinen 18 26 23 James Bochnovic 17.5 27 24 Robert Morrow 14.5 28 25 Joseph Creer 5 28 NR Kevin Fryer 5 30 26 Will Morris 4.5 31 NR Albert Gonzales 0 31 NR George Tokkos 0 31 27 Gerald Harris 0 31 NR Grachik Bozinyan 0 31 27 Hracho Darpinyan 0 31 27 John Redmond 0 31 27 Keith Berry 0 31 NR Lucas Borges 0 31 27 Martin Hudson 0 31 27 Mike Jasper 0 31 27 Will Lavine 0

Check back next Wednesday for our welterweight rankings

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Featherweights

Women’s Flyweights

Pound for Pound