Browns could look to trade Odell Beckham if struggles continue

Odell Beckham hasn’t even played a full season for the Browns, but he’s already being discussed as a possible trade candidate.

With Cleveland off to a disappointing 2-6 start in Beckham’s first season since the blockbuster trade from New York, there’s been talk that the Browns might try to trade OBJ. According to Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman, some teams believe that if the Browns continue to struggle this year and into next year, trading Beckham could be a realistic scenario.

When the Browns acquired Beckham last March, they hoped his presence would turn them into Super Bowl contenders, but the result has been quite the opposite. Halfway through the season, Cleveland ranks near the bottom in nearly every offensive category, and Baker Mayfield, who impressed as a rookie last season, has fallen victim to the dreaded sophomore slump, none of which are Beckham’s fault, but it’s clear the star wide receiver simply hasn’t been a fit.

With the trade deadline having already passed, the Browns will have to hang onto Beckham for the rest of the season, but it will be interesting to see if trade talks pick back up in the offseason or possibly next season.