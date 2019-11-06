Look: Nationals troll Phillies by parading championship buses around Philadelphia

There’s some serious trolling going on in the City of Brotherly Love right now, and the motive for it can likely be traced back to Bryce Harper.

The Nationals attempted to re-sign Harper last winter, but he, instead, chose to sign with the team’s biggest division rival. It appeared that the Phillies were always Harper’s first choice, and the rest of the noise was just a bidding war, so that’s where he ended up landing.

But the Nationals have been paying him back with some good old-fashioned trolling, most of it on social media. And their fans have been doing it even more.

Not only that, someone elected to have one of the Nationals championship buses drive around Philly, which is a Defcon 5 level troll job.

Now this is just rude pic.twitter.com/uMvdhlBSQp — Dan McQuade (@dhm) November 3, 2019

It’s unclear who was behind this, but given that GEICO’s name is on the bus, that’s a good starting point.