Look: Odell Beckham Jr.'s hot girlfriend shows him birthday love on Instagram

Odell Beckham Jr. may not be happen in his current situation with the Browns, but at least he’s still winning off the field.

Beckham was granted his wish by the Giants, and was traded away to the Browns during the offseason. And while he was saying all the right things over the summer, about how excited he was, it didn’t take long for him to change his tune.

OBJ was been seen visibly frustrated on the field, and has also made some comments to indicate that he’s not happy. Not only that, there also are also rumors currently circulating about him possibly getting traded after this season, given that the deadline has already passed for 2019.

It was, however, Beckham’s birthday on Tuesday, as he turned 27 years of age. His beautiful girlfriend, Lolo Wood, shared a birthday message for him in this Instagram post.

“Happy birthday @obj” ! Your soul is pure gold . U know I can write lot about you, but I rather keep passing these love letters 😜 Ceasar home ❤️ PS this blurry will always be my fave pic of us bc wtf is going on lol yumiii af” the message read.

If interested, here are a few more photos of the two of them.

Yep, she’s a stunner.