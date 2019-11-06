The Betting Window for November 8-10

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can refer to yourself as self-sheltered after my betting advice leaves you without a home!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Alexander Volkov -280 over Greg Hardy ($35)

Zabit Magomedsharipov -285 over Calvin Kattar ($20)

Rustam Khabilov -170 over Sergey Khandozhko ($10)

KSI +160 over Logan Paul ($5)

Grigorii Popov -205 over Davey Grant ($30)

A failsafe is that if Hardy finds himself in trouble, he’ll find a way to get himself DQ’d or turn it into a no-contest, so you’re bound to at least break even! Heavy money!

Magomedsharipov, much like his Dagestanian fighting brothers are icy-cold brutally efficient war machines, not to ever be confused with War Machine.

Last Week: $ +5.53

Year To Date: $ -128.31

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.