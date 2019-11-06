WWE NXT Results (11/06): Rhea Ripley Announces Final Team Member, The O.C. Appears, More

The November 6 edition of WWE NXT starts out with The O.C. coming out to continue the storyline of Raw, SmackDown and NXT invading each other as we head to the Survivor Series.

Just before NXT came on the air, The O.C. attacked The Undisputed Era at Full Sail University. However, their promo is interrupted by Tomasso Ciampa who is joined by Matt Riddle and Keith Lee.

A Six-Man Tag Team Match is set up for later in the night.

Pete Dunne defeats Damian Priest by submission with an armbar after snapping Priest’s fingers.

After the match, Killian Dain attacks Dunne and then goes after Priest as well.

Cathy Kelley interviews Dakota Kai who talks about why she deserves to be on Rhea Ripley’s team for the War Games Match at NXT: TakeOver. Kai will face NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler tonight.

Taynara defeats Santana Garrett by pinfall.

NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler defeats Dakota Kai by submission with the rear-naked choke.

After the match, the two War Games teams came out and began brawling until Mia Yim came out with a kendo stick and took out Baszler and the rest of her team, as well as Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke.

Angel Garza defeats Tony Nese via pinfall.

With the win, Garza becomes the No.1 contender for the WWE Cruiserweight title. After the match, the Cruiserweight Champion, Lio Rush, comes out and offers a handshake to Garza. Instead, Garza slaps him across the face. That match will take place next week.

Backstage, Rhea Ripley tells Cathy Kelley that the fourth member of her team for the War Games match will be Mia Yim. She explains to a very disappointed Dakota Kai that she “didn’t make the cut”.

Dominik Dijakovic defeats Isaiah “Swerve” Scott via pinfall.

This was a terrific match. Dijakovic won it after hitting Scott with the “Feast your Eyes” knee to the face.

Next week, Mia Yim faces Io Shirai in a Ladder Match with the winner earning the order of entry advantage for their team at War Games.

In the main event, The O.C. battled Ciampa, Riddle and Lee to a No Contest. Finn Balor came out following a ref bump and reminded fans of a group that once competed in Japan.

Adam Cole then came out and superkicked A.J. Styles before hitting Ciampa with the “Last Shot” just before the show went off the air.