Zach LaVine throws down insane 360 dunk (Video)

Bulls guard Zach LaVine is a Slam Dunk Contest champion, so he knows how to throw down a massive rim-rattler, both in games and during practice as well.

He showed that during Wednesday’s game against the Hawks, when he got a clear path to the hoop, and made the most of it. LaVine didn’t just take the easy deuce on the breakaway opportunity — no, he elected to attempt a highlight-reel slam.

Check out how LaVine elevated, then did a full 360 spin and proceeded to throw down a sick dunk.

Zach LaVine went 360 on the jam 🤯 pic.twitter.com/cW8CPk2RV0 — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) November 7, 2019

We’ll score that one as a perfect 10.