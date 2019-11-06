Zach LaVine throws down insane 360 dunk (Video)

Bulls guard Zach LaVine is a Slam Dunk Contest champion, so he knows how to throw down a massive rim-rattler, both in games and during practice as well.
He showed that during Wednesday’s game against the Hawks, when he got a clear path to the hoop, and made the most of it. LaVine didn’t just take the easy deuce on the breakaway opportunity — no, he elected to attempt a highlight-reel slam.
Check out how LaVine elevated, then did a full 360 spin and proceeded to throw down a sick dunk.
We’ll score that one as a perfect 10.
Comments