A.J. Green suffers injury setback, out indefinitely

A.J. Green had hoped to make his season debut on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, but his injured ankle has other plans.

After participating in a series of drills on Monday, the Bengals wide receiver experienced swelling in his ankle that forced him to pump the brakes on a return to action.

Bengals WR A.J. Green said he won't play this week against the Ravens. Said he had swelling in the ankle earlier in the week and wouldn't feel comfortable playing without going through a full practice. https://t.co/CM9XnWSFJV — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) November 7, 2019

Green, who is in the final year of his contract, underwent surgery last July after tearing multiple ligaments in his left ankle in the first practice of the preseason. He had been getting close to a return, but this recent setback could potentially keep him on the shelf for a bit longer.

“I just take it day-by-day,” Green said Thursday, via ESPN’s Ben Baby. “If that comes to a point where I can’t play, that’s what’s supposed to happen. Then my ankle’s not where I need to be for me to play. Right now, I’m still thinking I still can play. I still can give this thing a little bit more time and then we go from there.”

At 0-8, not even the return of their star player could save the Bengals at this point, but it seems Green still wants to attempt to play this season.