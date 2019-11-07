Jamal Adams, Jets GM back on good terms after hashing out trade-deadline drama

For a while there it didn’t look like Jamal Adams was ever going to forgive Jets general manager Joe Douglas for dangling the star safety in trade talks at last month’s deadline, but after a much-needed talk, it seems all is forgiven.

Adams told reporters on Thursday of the talk he had with Douglas, which also included head coach Adam Gase.

“It went well. I told them I don’t hate those guys,” Adams said, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “They said they don’t hate me. I have nothing but love and respect for them, you know what I mean? We’ve moved on. We apologized to each other.

“We went about it a little different way on both ends. It is what it is. You live and learn. It’s part of life. It’s not going to hurt our relationship or how I feel about this organization.”

It was almost a week ago that Adams said he wasn’t ready to sit down with Douglas. The possibility of getting traded got Adams so angry, he took to social media to call out Douglas.

At the end of the week last week, I sat down with the GM and Coach Gase and told them I want to be here in New York. I was told yesterday by my agent that the GM then went behind my back and shopped me around to teams, even after I asked him to keep me here! Crazy business. — Jamal Adams (@TheAdamsEra) October 29, 2019

With Adams now saying he’d like to remain a Jet long term, it doesn’t look like the Jets will be shopping the 24-year-old anytime soon. He’ll likely figure into their plans for the future. After what is looking like another horrendous season in New York, the Jets need to hold onto whatever young talent they have and try to build around it instead of sending it to other teams.