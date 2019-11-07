Jimmy Garoppolo downplays viral 'baby' interview with Erin Andrews

It was said that Jimmy Garoppolo was attempting to hit on FOX reporter Erin Andrews during a postgame interview last Thursday night, but the 49ers quarterback strongly denies doing so.

Jimmy G was asked about how he felt regarding the team’s win over the Seahawks on “Thursday Night Football,” and he was pumped about it in his postgame interview.

“Feels great, baby,” Garoppolo told Andrews.

The QB of the UNDEFEATED San Francisco @49ers! Jimmy Garoppolo joined @ErinAndrews after the TNF win! pic.twitter.com/eJTdw3WzeJ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 1, 2019

Garoppolo heard some criticism for his use of “baby,” as that’s just the world we live in nowadays. He downplayed it, though, saying he uses that word all the time.

“I say baby like 500 times a game to my teammates and stuff. It wasn’t like that,” he explained.

#49ers Jimmy Garoppolo on his “Feels great, baby” postgame line to Erin Andrews.

Says he didn’t expect it to go viral, that he was just excited about being 8-0 pic.twitter.com/8CveoTwKp1 — 𝙲𝚊𝚖 𝙸𝚗𝚖𝚊𝚗 (@CamInman) November 7, 2019

We side with Jimmy G here. The “baby” talk was overblown.