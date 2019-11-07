Jimmy Garoppolo downplays viral 'baby' interview with Erin Andrews

It was said that Jimmy Garoppolo was attempting to hit on FOX reporter Erin Andrews during a postgame interview last Thursday night, but the 49ers quarterback strongly denies doing so.
Jimmy G was asked about how he felt regarding the team’s win over the Seahawks on “Thursday Night Football,” and he was pumped about it in his postgame interview.
“Feels great, baby,” Garoppolo told Andrews.
Garoppolo heard some criticism for his use of “baby,” as that’s just the world we live in nowadays. He downplayed it, though, saying he uses that word all the time.
“I say baby like 500 times a game to my teammates and stuff. It wasn’t like that,” he explained.
We side with Jimmy G here. The “baby” talk was overblown.
Comments