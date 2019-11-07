Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Chris Mazza

Now that the 2019 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Chris Mazza.

Player Review: Chris Mazza

2019 Stats:

Minor Leagues (2 Teams): 18 Appearances, 17 Starts, 99.2 Innings Pitched, 3-5 Won-Loss Record, 3.61 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 83:26 K:BB Ratio

Major Leagues: 9 Appearances, 16.1 Innings Pitched, 1-1 Won-Loss Record, 5.51 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 11:5 K:BB Ratio

Story: Entering the season, Chris Mazza wasn’t really on the radar for the Mets. Mazza began the year with AA Binghamton, but he quickly ended up at Syracuse, where he really started to pitch well. That caught the eye of the Mets, who were starved for relief pitching help, and Mazza earned a shot at the big league level. Mazza made his big league debut on June 29, tossing four innings of one run ball in relief against the Atlanta Braves, but he got sent back down to Syracuse when the Mets needed a fresh arm. The Mets brought Mazza back a few weeks later and he had his memorable moment in San Francisco on July 18, when the team called upon him in deep in extra innings. Mazza, who had pitched two innings the day before, tossed a scoreless inning to preserve a tie but blew the game after Pete Alonso gave the Mets the lead in the top of the 16th inning. After that outing, Mazza rode the Syracuse shuttle for a little bit but was never a major factor for the Mets out of the pen the rest of the way.

Grade: C-

Mazza’s journey to the big leagues was an incredible story, but the results at the major league level weren’t too inspiring.

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration Eligible

Odds of Returning: 100%

2020 Role: Middle Reliever

Mazza will have a chance to compete for a middle relief role in spring training, but he has options so the Mets can send him back to the minors if he doesn’t win a job. Even if that happens, the odds of Mazza not ending up in the majors at some point are slim given the natural volatility of big league bullpens.

Check back tomorrow as our Player Review Series continues with a look at utility player Jeff McNeil!