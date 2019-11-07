Rapid Recap: Celtics cruise to 6th straight win on Kemba’s return to Charlotte

On his first time in Charlotte wearing a Boston uniform, Kemba Walker got all the love from his old fans. He also helped his new team get an easy win over the Hornets, 108-87. Kemba found his shot in the third quarter to lead a decisive burst for the Celtics, while Jayson Tatum led all scorers with 23 points (4-6 on threes) and Gordon Hayward was dynamic again with 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Kemba Walker introduced last, but not before a video presentation is put up on the Jumbotron, to big cheers from the crowd. He comes out and waves to standing ovation. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) November 8, 2019

Warm welcome in Kemba's return to Charlotte 👏 pic.twitter.com/HWrvgahS5b — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 8, 2019

Jaylen Brown returned after missing three games with illness and started in place of Marcus Smart. Enes Kanter was out again.

It was also Terry Rozier’s first game against the Celtics since he was traded for Kemba. It was a disaster: 3 points on 1-11 shooting with 4 turnovers. Ouch.

☘️ Gordon Hayward opens the game strong on TNT, scoring 14 PTS (6-8 FGM) in the 1Q! #Celtics pic.twitter.com/W0ILDdKd1D — NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2019

End of 1Q: Celtics: 30 Hornets: 20 Gordon Hayward is once again off to a hot start, dropping 14 points in the 1Q and 75% from the field. The Celtics are sharing the ball well, currently have 11 assists on 12 make FGs. — Amanda_Pflugrad (@Amanda_Pflugrad) November 8, 2019

In the second quarter, Charlotte began making shots and cut Boston’s lead to 4 points. The Cs responded with an 11-0 run keyed by Jayson Tatum to go up 15 and led comfortably (sort of) at the half.

hasn't lost a step ⛹🏾‍♂️💨 pic.twitter.com/9ZDQSO4kxG — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 8, 2019

HALFTIME on TNT!#Celtics 52#AllFly 43 Gordon Hayward: 16 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST

Jayson Tatum: 13 PTS, 7 REB

Miles Bridges: 14 PTS, 7 REB pic.twitter.com/acc50XbZAn — NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2019

Walker (0-6) and Rozier (0-6) had a curious first half. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) November 8, 2019

Early third quarter, the Celtics turned up the defense and pulled ahead by as many as 20.

11-3 run for C's to start the second half. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) November 8, 2019

Very normal stuff from Jayson Tatum pic.twitter.com/GkVC7feB5w — Max Carlin (@maxacarlin) November 8, 2019

Midway through the third:

Smart just picked up fouls 4 and 5 in quick succession. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) November 8, 2019

Not to worry.

After being held without a field goal in the first half, Kemba has three 3s in the last 4+ minutes. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) November 8, 2019

Celtics up 85-67 after three. Hayward – 20/10/6

Tatum – 22 points, 9 rebounds

Walker – 14 points (11 in Q3)

Brown – 12 points

Boston – 24 assists on 32 baskets Graham – 15 points

Bridges – 14 points

Charlotte – 14 turnovers — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 8, 2019

13 assists in the 3rd quarter for the Celtics. Kemba had 5 of them to go along with his 11 points in the quarter — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) November 8, 2019

The entire fourth was garbage time, but featured a brief skirmish between Smart and Miles Bridges. The Hornet was charged with a technical, and escaped alive when Smart was held back.

Don't blame Marcus Smart for being upset there. Bridges definitely hit him with a push. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) November 8, 2019

Finally, Javonte Green was impressive in scoring 12 points late.

WELCOME TO THE NBA JAVONTE GREEN@2Xtremebounce pic.twitter.com/arChVygi6h — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) November 8, 2019

Celtics win 108-87. 6 straight wins for the Celtics. Tatum – 23 points, 9 rebounds

Hayward – 20/10/6

Walker – 14 points

Brown – 12 points

Green – 12 points 29 assists on 40 baskets, 20 forced turnovers, 13 steals — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 8, 2019

Box score