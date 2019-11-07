Rapid Recap: Celtics cruise to 6th straight win on Kemba’s return to Charlotte

On his first time in Charlotte wearing a Boston uniform, Kemba Walker got all the love from his old fans. He also helped his new team get an easy win over the Hornets, 108-87. Kemba found his shot in the third quarter to lead a decisive burst for the Celtics, while Jayson Tatum led all scorers with 23 points (4-6 on threes) and Gordon Hayward was dynamic again with 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
Jaylen Brown returned after missing three games with illness and started in place of Marcus Smart. Enes Kanter was out again.
It was also Terry Rozier’s first game against the Celtics since he was traded for Kemba. It was a disaster: 3 points on 1-11 shooting with 4 turnovers. Ouch.
In the second quarter, Charlotte began making shots and cut Boston’s lead to 4 points. The Cs responded with an 11-0 run keyed by Jayson Tatum to go up 15 and led comfortably (sort of) at the half.
Early third quarter, the Celtics turned up the defense and pulled ahead by as many as 20.
Midway through the third:
Not to worry.
The entire fourth was garbage time, but featured a brief skirmish between Smart and Miles Bridges. The Hornet was charged with a technical, and escaped alive when Smart was held back.
Finally, Javonte Green was impressive in scoring 12 points late.
Comments