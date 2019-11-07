WWE Hall Of Famer Praises 'NWA Powerrr'

NWA Powerrr has received praise from all corners of the professional wrestling world. The one hour program, which streams live every Tuesday at 6:05pm EST on the company’s YouTube channel, has been the talk of fans from the moment it debuted back on October 8.

Now WWE Hall of Famer Edge has joined the chorus of NWA supporters, who believe that Powerrr has indeed been a hit and has benefitted the company as a result.

I love #NWAPowerrr it’s a love letter to 70’s and particularly 80’s wrestling, which is when I fell head over heels in love with this colorfully insane beast. The promos, the action, the lack of dives. Ahhhhh. Good job @Billy Good job @Lagana Good job everyone else involved. — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) November 7, 2019

Edge’s opinion of the program is right in line with that of many others, including The Rock, who also praised Powerrr on Twitter. NWA Powerrr has often been compared to its 1980’s predecessor, which took place in a studio just around the corner in Atlanta, Georgia. The idea behind Powerrr was to present fans with a retro presentation that highlighted the action between the ropes.

Thus far, Powerrr has fulfilled on that expectation and delivered an old school show, but in a modern format. Powerrr is the showcase for some of the NWA’s best talents, including Colt Cabana, James Storm, Eli Drake and of course World Heavyweight champion Nick Aldis.

The NWA has experienced s steady growth since musician Billy Corgan bought the company in 2017. Rather than invest his fortune into the NWA in an effort to get mainstream exposure overnight, Corgan instead opted to take the process step by step over the next two years.

The NWA’s working relationship with Ring of Honor helped facilitate much of the growth that fans are currently witnessing. Both companies worked together to cross-promote some live events, which were typically met with positive response.

One of those events was The Crockett Cup, which took place on April 27, 2019. That event saw tag teams from both companies participate in the historic tag team tournament, which was won by Villain Enterprises’ Brody King and PCO. The leader of Villain Enterprises, Marty Scurll, faced Aldis in the main event for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship in a bout that is arguably a match of the year candidate.