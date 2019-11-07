Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday November 8

4:30am: OneFC: Masters of Fate Prelims (Facebook/Twitter)

7:30am: OneFC: Masters of Fate (OneFC App)

1:00pm: FITE in Focus: KSI vs. Logan Paul II (Fite.tv)

4:00pm: KSI-Paul II Weigh-Ins (DAZN/Fite.tv)

5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

5:00pm: Herring vs. Roach Jr. Weigh-Ins (ESPN+)

5:30pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)

6:15pm: Bellator 233 Prelims (Bellator.com/DAZN)

7:00pm: Michigan vs. North Carolina (FloWrestling)

7:00pm: Edinboro vs. Wisconsin (FloWrestling)

8:00pm: Rage in the Cage OKC 69 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: AFL 21 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Bellator 233 (Paramount Network/DAZN)

Saturday November 9

3:00am: Dreamtime Boxing: Browne vs. Hopoate ($14.99 Fite.tv)

4:00am: Prince Promotions: No Mercy II ($12.99 Fite.tv)

9:00am: 2019 National Middle School Duals (FloWrestling)

10:00am: 2019 Journeymen Northeast Duals (FloWrestling)

10:00am: 2019 Mountaineer Invitational (FloWrestling)

11:00am: UFC Fight Night: Magomedsharipov vs. Kattar Prelims (ESPN+)

1:00pm: KSW 51 ($11.99 Fite.tv)

2:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Magomedsharipov vs. Kattar (ESPN+)

2:00pm: Campbell vs. Pitt (ACC Network)

2:30pm: ECE 2 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

3:00pm: Luis Alberto Veron vs. Michael McKinnon/Anahi Ester Sanchez vs. Chantelle Cameron (ESPN+)

5:00pm: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

6:00pm: Warriors Cup 40 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

6:30pm: 2019 Fight To Win Nationals (FloGrappling)

7:00pm: KSI vs. Logan Paul/Billy Joe Saunders vs. Marcelo Esteban Coceres (DAZN)

7:00pm: Fury Fighting Championships 39 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Top Rank on ESPN Prelims (ESPN+)

8:00pm: Fusion Fight League: Rising Stars 2 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: WGP 59 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Fight To Win 131 (FloGrappling)

8:30pm: Fight for the Troops: Aguilar vs. Demarce ($9.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: Jamel Herring vs. Lamont Roach Jr./Kubrat Pulev vs. Rydell Booker (ESPN+)

10:30pm: Xtreme Fight Night 363 (UFC Fight Pass)

11:30pm: PBC Face-To-Face: Ortiz vs. Wilder (Fox)

Sunday November 10

12:00am: PBC Fight Camp: Ortiz vs. Wilder Part 2 (Fox)

3:00am: Pancrase 310 (UFC Fight Pass)

9:00am: 2019 National Middle School Duals (FloWrestling)

10:00am: 2019 Journeymen Collegiate Classic (FloWrestling)

11:00am: Mix Fight 44 ($9.99 EliteBoxing.tv/Fite.tv)

1:00pm: Northwestern vs. Virginia Tech (ACC Network)

2:00pm: Navy vs. Penn State (FloWrestling)

7:00pm: Ohio State vs. Stanford (FloWrestling)

Top-10 Viewing Options: UFC on in the morning and Logan Paul at night. Just as God intended, I presume.

1. KSI vs. Logan Paul/Billy Joe Saunders vs. Marcelo Esteban Coceres: Billy Joe making his American debut, playing second-fiddle to YouTube drama. Fitting. Poetic, even.

2. Jamel Herring vs. Lamont Roach Jr./Kubrat Pulev vs. Rydell Booker: Herring vs. Roach is easily the best title fight of the weekend, and Pulev is a hell of a get for a co-main heavyweight for ESPN+.

3. UFC Fight Night: Magomedsharipov vs. Kattar: Set your alarm clocks nice and early, the Dagestanians are upon us!

4. OneFC: Masters of Fate: A bit of a step down in terms of quality, but they’re not far removed from having Demetrious Johnson fourth on one of their cards, so they’re probably due for a little cool-off.

5. Navy vs. Penn State: The defending champs are back in action with a couple top-ranked wrestlers going up against ranked opponents.

6. Bellator 233: Unbelievably pedestrian offering from Bellator this Friday. Wowzers.

7. Fight To Win 131: Had to end eventually, but F2W’s run of loaded shows comes to an end this weekend.

8. WGP 59: Still the best South American option for kickfighting, and I’m so happy they’re on Fite for more exposure.

9. KSW 51: The Polish promotion near and dear to my heart is now on Fite! Easier viewing is always a good thing.

t10. Pancrase 310: Title-less, non-descript card, but what else are you watching at 3am late Saturday night?

t10. PBC Face-To-Face: Ortiz vs. Wilder: Say what you want about Deontay, but after this fight, and assuming the rematch gets made, his last six bouts would have been Stiverne-Ortiz-Fury-Breazeale-Ortiz-Fury. That’s one hell of a run. No Tom Schwarz’s in there.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Bantamweight Muay Thai Bout: Hiroaki Suzuki (42-12) vs. Tukkatatong Petpayathai (241-34-2) [OneFC: Masters of Fate]

4. Bantamweight Muay Thai Bout: Han Zi Hao (51-23-4) vs. Kongsak Saenchaimuaythaigym (169-53-2) [OneFC: Masters of Fate]

3. Krush Bantamweight Championship: Akira Takashi (c) (7-4) vs. Junki Sasaki (2-0) [Krush 107]

2. Bantamwight Muay Thai Bout: Azize Hlali (99-17-1) vs. Angmanee Sor Tienpo (100-24-6) [OneFC: Masters of Fate]

1. WGP Super Heavyweight Championship: Guto Inocente (c) (36-9) vs. Haime Morais (36-8-1) [WGP 59]

BOXING

5. WBO World Super Middleweight Championship: Billy Joe Saunders (c) (28-0) vs. Marcelo Estaban Coceres (28-0-1) [Matchroom on DAZN]

4. Women’s Lightweight Bout: Anahi Ester Sanchez (19-4) vs. Chantelle Cameron (11-0) [Top Rank on ESPN]

3. Junior Featherweight Bout: Hugo Berrio (28-7-1) vs. Ronny Rios (31-3) [Top Rank on ESPN]

2. Vacant WBO European Lightweight Championship: Liam Walsh (22-1) vs. Maxi Hughes (19-4-2) [Top Rank on ESPN]

1. WBO World Junior Lightweight Championship: Jamel Herring (c) (20-2) vs. Lamont Roach Jr. (19-0-1) [Top Rank on ESPN]

MMA

5. Women’s Atomweight Bout: Bi Nguyen (5-4) Stamp Fairtex (2-0) [OneFC: Masters of Fate]

4. Light Heavyweight Bout: Klidson Abreu (15-3) vs. Shamil Gamzatov (13-0) [UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Magomedsharipov]

3. Heavyweight Bout: Alexander Volkov (30-7) vs. Greg Hardy (5-1) [UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Magomedsharipov]

2. OneFC Strawweight Championship: Joshua Pacio (c) (14-3) vs. Rene Catalan (6-2) [OneFC: Masters of Fate]

1. Featherweight Bout: Calvin Kattar (20-3) vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov (17-1) [UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Magomedsharipov]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 180lb Black Belt Bout: Edwin Najmi vs. Jaime Canuto [Fight To Win 131]

4. Black Belt Masters Lightweight Championship: Marcos Torregrosa vs. Sean Nkmorad [Fight To Win 131]

3. Black Belt Bout: Tye Ruotolo vs. Vagner Rocha [Fight To Win 131]

2. 165lb Bout: #1 Vincenzo Joseph (PSU) vs. #12 Tanner Skidgel (Navy) [Navy vs. Penn State]

1. 174lb Bout: #1 Mark Hall (PSU) vs. #11 Spencer Carey (Navy) [Navy vs. Penn State]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: I might be overarching a bit, but I’m well on my way to K-Mart for Christmas!

Best Fight of the Weekend: Calvin Kattar vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Edwin Najmi vs. Jaime Canuto

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Billy Joe Saunders over Marcelo Estaban Coceres

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: OneFC: Masters of Fate

Upset of the Week: KSI over Logan Paul

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Billy Joe Saunders vs. Marcelo Estaban Coceres