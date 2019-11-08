D'Angelo Russell says weather played major part in decision to pick Warriors over Timberwolves

When D’Angelo Russell was deciding where he might go in a sign-and-trade this summer, the Timberwolves and Warriors were at the top of his list. He ultimately decided on Golden State, and it appears the weather in California was a big reason why.

“I thought the opportunity here was amazing … ” Russell told reporters prior to Friday night’s game in Minnesota. “It was definitely something I was considering very strongly. But then when this opportunity came, the weather is way better, so that helped me.”

Russell, who spent two seasons in Los Angeles with the Lakers before getting traded to the Brooklyn Nets, apparently missed the warm weather, and Minnesota is no match for California in that department.

“I did my first winter in New York and that was tough,” Russell said. “So to get the opportunity to go somewhere where it’s warm again, I think that played a major part in my plan.”

But with the Warriors set to struggle this season on account of injuries to two of their star players, it’s curious to think if Russell might have changed his mind about joining the Timberwolves even with the cold weather. There’s talk he may even get traded because of Golden State’s situation, so it’s possible Minnesota could get back into the mix for the talented guard.