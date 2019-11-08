James Harden not a fan of load management

Load management is all the rage in the NBA these days, with some of the league’s biggest stars opting to sit out games — well, just because they have a set number in their head as it relates to how much they want to play.

Kawhi Leonard, for example, recently rested and didn’t play in a game just a few days ago — in the first week of November, no less — simply because it was a back-to-back.

It’s a bit ridiculous, and the fans are the ones that suffer in the end, as they’re missing out on watching their favorite players, such as Leonard, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Joel Embiid. Instead, these guys are casually seated on the bench wearing street clothes, when they can suit up and play. Clippers head coach Doc Rivers even told reporters Leonard “feels great” just a few hours before resting him.

But Rockets superstar James Harden doesn’t fall into that category. He was recently asked about load management, and shared his thoughts on the issue.

“Even if I’m a little banged up, I try to push through to a certain extent. Have you ever seen me not play because of load management?”Harden asked.

James Harden won’t be taking the Kawhi route anytime soon “Have you ever seen me not play because of load management?” pic.twitter.com/cCEaLOmY4h — Michael Shapiro (@mshap2) November 8, 2019

We’re inspired by Harden’s work ethic, and we wished the load management crew felt the same way.