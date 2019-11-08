Look: Chart shows James Harden struggles in strip club-heavy cities on road

Rockets superstar James Harden is one of the most dominant players in the NBA, but even he may have a kryptonite, so to speak.
Harden, like some of his other NBA cohorts, is a well-known frequenter of strip clubs. He’s been spotted at a number of those types of adult establishments, and hasn’t shied away about the fact that he enjoys going to them — no matter the day of the week.
A Reddit user also recently did some serious detective work, and he produced a chart that shows an incredible correlation — one that we had never looked into it. It illustrates that Harden struggles on the road in cities with the best strip clubs — like Miami, where he had his worst game of the season so far — but excels in places that have lackluster ones, like Toronto.
That user deserves to be in the running for social media news breakthrough of the year. What an excellent job of thinking outside the box to deliver a big story.
