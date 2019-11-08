Russell Wilson plays football with Harlem Globetrotters (Video)

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson used an interesting way to prepare for the team’s biggest game of the season to date.

Wilson and the Seahawks are getting set to take on the undefeated 49ers in San Francisco on Monday night, in what figures to be one of the most entertaining matchups of the season thus far.

And with Patrick Mahomes having missed a few games due to injury — although he’ll be returning this week — Wilson is currently the favorite to win the MVP Award. How do MVPs work out away from the team? Apparently by playing catch with the Harlem Globetrotters, which is what Wilson did this week.

Russell Wilson putting in work with the Globetrotters. 🎯 (🎥: @Globies)

Looked like a lot of fun.